A couple is dead after a vehicle accident involving a school bus in Nicholson. A child in the vehicle was seriously injured as a result of the wreck.
Raymundo Tatgenhorst and Shianna Hibbitt were both pronounced dead at the scene. An elementary school age child passenger in the car was rushed to Egleston Hospital.
Bus driver Carlton Carter told Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies he was driving north on Hwy. 441 when he noticed the small vehicle containing Tatgenhorst and Hibbett lose control while driving south on Hwy. 441. He said their vehicle drove through the median and into the nose of Carter's bus.
Georgia State Patrol worked the accident along with JCSO deputies. At the time of publishing, GSP did not have a completed report.
Two dead, child injured in wreck involving school bus
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry