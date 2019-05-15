Hoschton's mayor and mayor pro tem remain in office after a story broke last week over alleged racial comments surrounding the town's search for a new city administrator.
Mayor Theresa Kenerly confirmed again Monday that she doesn't plan to resign right now.
"At this time, I have no plans to resign," she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cleveland said last week that he is considering resigning.
See the full story in the May 15 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Kenerly, Cleveland remain in office
