Track and Field: Four AHS athletes earn top-5 finishes

Apalachee High School sent nine athletes to last week’s GHSA Class AAAAAA state track and field meet at Carrollton High School, and four logged top-five finishes, capping another successful year for head coach David Seawright’s program.
Junior Kevin Haley Jr. ran the 400-meter dash in 49.06 seconds to finish third, while sophomore Tauheed Ferguson took fourth in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles. Seniors Tucker Keadle and Nakia Hooks finished fifth in the boys’ pole vault and girls’ shot put, respectively.
“We were definitely pleased and excited overall with how we finished,” Seawright said, pointing to the fact that most of the qualifiers were underclassmen. “At Apalachee, we’ve tried to make track and field fun. And with our numbers continuing to increase, we hope to get more kids an opportunity and see more qualify for state.”
Haley, who had won the Region 8-AAAAAA title in the 400-meter dash and recorded the fastest time in the state sectionals the previous weekend with a personal-best finish of 48.43 seconds, ran a 49.22 in Friday’s preliminaries to qualify for the finals. He finished third, behind Grovetown’s Anthony Adams (47.81) and Alpharetta’s Robbie Ruppel (48.09). Ferguson, the state’s second-ranked sophomore, finished seventh in the prelims of 300-meter hurdles before vaulting to fourth in the finals with a time of 39.68 seconds, finishing behind Zachary Charles (38.27) and Nahil Perkins (38.79) of Lanier and Eric White of Greenbrier (39.44).
Ferguson also competed in the 100-meter dash but didn’t make it out of prelims, while he and Haley both were part of the 4x100-meter relay team for Apalachee that competed, along with Shaan Cook and Tyrik Sims (a sub for AJ Millbrooks).
“Kevin and Tauheed practice together all the time and really do a great job of pushing each other to be better,” Seawright said. “Kevin is just a real leader on our team and part of a large (rising senior) class we’ll have coming back that competed at state or sectionals.”
Keadle, an Army signee, was part of a competitive group of pole vaulters and was one of four who jumped 13 feet, 6 inches, just below his season high and region championship-winning height of 14 feet. His younger brother, junior Brock Keadle, finished 10th with a height of 13 feet.
“Both those guys work extremely hard and had great seasons,” Seawright said of the Keadle brothers. “For Brock to make it, too, was a really big deal after not making it last year and we’re looking forward to having him back.”
Meanwhile, Hooks capped a remarkable three-sport career at Apalachee by throwing a personal-best and school-record 40 feet, 1.25 inches in the shot put to earn her way on the podium. Janae Profit of Dunwoody took first with a throw of 43 feet, 9.25 inches.
“Coach (Julius) Hooper really did a great job with her all season,” Seawright said of Hooks. “She saved her best for the end of the year.”
Also for Apalachee, Cook competed in the long jump while sophomore Maya Mason competed in the high jump. Neither qualified for the finals, but the experience of being at the state meet was invaluable for them, Seawright said.
“Shaan had a really good year and set our school record in the long jump, and we’re looking forward to having him back in multiple events,” Seawright said. “Maya made it to sectionals as a freshman and her goal was to make it to state this year. She loves the high jump and was able to clear 4-8. We’ve talked with her about the things she’s got to do to improve and have a shot at breaking the school record (5-6).”
