GIRLS' SOCCER: Early goal from Lovett ends Jefferson girls’ postseason run

ATLANTA — With her team making a run to the Final Four and holding the state’s fifth-ranked team to a single goal, Jefferson coach Molly McCarty could live with the result.
The Dragons fell 1-0 to Lovett Tuesday on the road in the Class AAA girls’ semifinals, ending the season at 14-5.
“I told those girls, ‘there’s nothing to lose in this,’” McCarty said. “They were one of the four teams in the state to make this ... If we win, that’s great. We get to go to the state championship. If we lose, and we play like we played tonight, I’m going to be very proud of you no matter what. I’m so stinking proud of them. That’s all that matters.”
This was program’s second semifinals appearance in three years.
The Lions’ lone goal came in the third minute off the foot of Chandler Kenny, who scored outside the 18 with a strike that took a quick skip off the turf and bounded off goal keeper Margo Perry’s fingertips and into the goal.
“In that moment, they’re putting all that pressure on us, you can’t blame Margo — it’s got to go through everybody else,” McCarty said.
The goal ended up being enough as Jefferson was unable to find the net against a team that hasn’t yielded a goal all postseason.
“We knew that they were going to two-man our strikers,” McCarty said of the Lions’ defensive strategy. “We kept watching them on film. I knew that was going to happen. We, the first half, just didn’t play the attacking side of the ball like we should have. We made much better decisions with the ball (in the) second half than the first. I think it was a little bit of letting the moment, the Final Four, kind of get to us.”
The season ends after Jefferson reeled off seven wins in eight games after dropping the region title game March 22 to Jackson County. The postseason included victories over the No. 8, No. 2 and No. 3-ranked teams in the state.
“That’s the growth that we are going to expect,” McCarty said. “That’s our expectation. It doesn’t always have to be at the beginning. We want to grow as a team and continue to push forward and that’s what matters. I’m proud of these girls. I’m proud of this senior group — gosh, the leadership that came out of it and then the leadership that’s going to build upon it. That’s the beauty of it.”
