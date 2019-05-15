BOYS' SOCCER: Wildcats too much as Dragons’ historic run ends

ATLANTA — The Jefferson boys’ soccer season is over, but it won’t soon be forgotten.
The Dragons lost 3-0 Tuesday at Westminster in the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance. Jefferson finished its historic season at 17-3, setting a school record for wins.
“This has been one of the most enjoyable things I’ve ever done in high school,” Dragon senior defender Hayden Kilgore said of the team’s run. “It’s definitely the greatest team we’ve ever had. Just the friendship I’ve formed with these guys is unbelievable.”
Westminster proved to be too great a semifinal foe to overcome.
Michael Johnson, Daniel DeSouza and Charlie Ham all found the back of the net for the No. 1-ranked Wildcats, who will move onto the Class AAA finals.
“They do what they do very well,” Jefferson coach Casey Colquitt said. “They kick it forward. They hold possession. They get shots off ... We knew what they were and who they are and we got beat by it.”
Johnson and DeSouza’s goals both came on set pieces.
Johnson scored just before the half in the 39th minute, and DeSouza lasered a shot into the frame in the 46th minute.
Ham capped the scoring with a goal in the 74th minute.
“They were a great team,” Kilgore said. “They had all the pieces together, and it was really tough playing that caliber of a private school.”
Nevertheless, Kilgore called the Final Four appearance a “building stone.”
“We’re only going to get better from here under coach Colquitt,” he said. “He’s a great coach.”
Colquitt reflected on what the season meant to him.
“17-3 is quite a year,” he said. “Great facility, great fans, great parents, great administration, great kids to coach. They’ve got a lot of fight in them. They’ve got a lot to be proud of. I couldn’t be prouder. I love these guys.”
