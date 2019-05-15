TRACK AND FIELD: Miller, Ponce lead Jackson County at state meet

Jackson County's Madison Miller ran to a fifth-place finish in the 400 meters Saturday at the state track and field meet in Albany with a time of 1:01.11, while Jaycie Ponce picked up a seventh-place finish in the 800 meters, running a time of 2:27.49. Ponce broke her own school record in that event.
Though it didn’t place, Jackson County’s girls’ 4 x 400-meter team of Miller, Megan Milian, Carson Anderson and Ponce ran a school-record time of 4:12.97.
Jackson County finished 19th in the girls’ standings with six points.
Jonathan Fountain got on the podium for the boys’ team, finishing eighth in the shot put with a throw of 44-11. The Panthers tied for 34th in the state with one point.
“I thought we had a good showing at state and getting there is the biggest part of the battle,” coach Vince Lehotsky said. “The coaching staff is very proud of all of them.”
