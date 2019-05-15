TRACK AND FIELD: Eagles’ Shelafoe places in two events at state

East Jackson distance runner Shane Shelafoe closed his high school career by reaching the podium twice at the state track and field meet in Albany.
The Emmanuel College signee ran twice Friday, starting in the morning with a sixth-place finish in the Class AAA boys’ 3,200 meters after leading for most of the race. He finished with a time of 9:40.85. The 3,200 meters was pushed back from Thursday due to heavy rain that night. Later that day, Shelafoe finished eighth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:28.38.
“He did not get the place he wanted but he went for it and did not hold back in both races,” coach Tomy Sitton said. “It was not easy to come back in 1,600 for those who had run the 3,200 in the morning. The top three in 1,600 at night had not run the 3,200. He placed in both events at state which was a good finish.”
Shelafoe’s sixth and eighth-place finishes gave East Jackson four points for the meet, placing the Eagles 28th in the Class AAA boys’ standings.
East Jackson’s other two state meet qualifiers — Sobe Strong (boys’ 800 meters) and Abby Wilson (girls’ 100-meter hurdles) — did not advance to the state finals.
“Sobe did not qualify for finals at state but I felt he competed well and he got a personal-best,” Sitton said. “Abby Wilson I feel gained valuable experience and she did well to get to state as a freshman.”
