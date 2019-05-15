SPRING FOOTBALL: Eagles look to play fast, fun offense under Pettus

For those who enjoy fast-paced offensive football, they may like what East Jackson is thinking.
Watch any big-time college football team running the spread offense, and you’ll see what the Eagles aspire to be under new football coach Cameron Pettus.
“You’re going to see exactly what we do,” Pettus said. “We’re going to mimic what those big-time college football programs are doing that are running that spread offense.”
The team has spent its first spring practice under Pettus implementing that scheme.
The coach, who spent 11 seasons as a head coach in Illinois, is partial to the spread offense because it puts skill players in space and allows a team to play fast.
“It’s almost basketball on grass,” Pettus said.
He also believes its enjoyable offense for the players and one that could draw more athletes to the program.
“I’ve got to get the skill kids out here,” Pettus said. “I’ve got to get the basketball players; I’ve got to get all those skill athletes out here playing and it’s got to be fun and got to be wide-open.”
For now, the Eagle coaching staff is making the installation simple so the players can learn it easily and play confidently.
“We’re only doing a couple of schemes, offensively, and they’ve really grabbed hold of those schemes and they’ve just done really well with executing it,” Pettus said. “It gives you a lot of freedom within the scheme once you have that confidence in knowing what you’re doing.”
Defensively, East Jackson will base out of a 3-4 setup with Pettus praising his coaching staff for its work installing that system.
Additionally, Pettus’ first spring practice has generated strong participation numbers. Nearly 70 players, grades 9-12, are going through workouts. Pettus said that’s a strong total for the first year.
“Of course, we want to continue building that,” he said. “We want more than that, but it’s a good start and our kids are doing really well.”
Pettus also praised the energy around the spring football practice field.
“I think our work ethic and enthusiasm has been phenomenal for all our players and coaches,” he said.
For Pettus, spring football is a luxury that he’s not accustomed to. Spring practice is not allowed in Illinois, where he most all of his career.
“For me, this is a true treat because I haven’t participated in spring football for 12 years,” Pettus said. “For me, to be doing this right now and getting everything in and just being able to teach exactly what we do and how we do it and get that in right now before we roll into summer has just been great.”
East Jackson concludes its spring football season today (Wednesday) with a scrimmage against Apalachee. The first two quarters — and possibly the third — will be reserved for varsity players. The fourth quarter will be designated for subvarstiy players.
Pettus looks forward to watching his players apply their work in practice to a competitive situation and seeing who responds.
“That’s going to be a true indicator of who is doing great things and where we need help at,” Pettus said.
SPRING FOOTBALL: Eagles look to play fast, fun offense under Pettus
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry