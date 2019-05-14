SPRING FOOTBALL: Dragons more experienced after season of injuries in 2018

If there’s a possible silver lining to injuries, the Jefferson football team is seeing it now.
The Dragons have gone through spring practice with a wealth of experience on their roster after a number of players were pressed into service this past fall due to a rash of ailments to frontline players.
“We return a lot of guys,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “The only positives about injuries is there’s a lot more playing time returning than we’re accustomed to.”
He added that experience has shown “in how quickly they’ve picked up stuff.”
The team has remained relatively healthy with no injuries other than the occasional bumps and bruises.
Meanwhile, Gathcart, who enters his third season at Jefferson, reported a lot of positive energy coming out of the Dragons spring practices.
“They seem to have a great energy and are encouraging each other and work hard and understand how we want to practice,” he said. “That’s probably been the thing that we’ve been most pleased with.”
Cathcart said the team used the offseason to heal up and grow as a team after an 8-3 campaign.
“We had one of those really quality off seasons … our effort in the weight room and all those sorts of things,” he said.
Schematically, the team is more fluent in its triple option offense after installing it last year. Starting quarterback Colby Clark returns, as does Carter Stephenson, who played nearly half a season in relief of Clark after he sustained an injury.
“We certainly look a lot more polished,” Cathcart said.
The offense allows Jefferson to spread the ball around to a wealth of skill players. Cathcart points to players such as Clark, Stephenson, Donsha Gaither, Jordan Perry, Malaki Starks, Kade McNally, Paxton Corkery, Kolton Jones, Levin Jones and Hunter Blayton, who will continue to benefit from this offense.
“That’s a lot of running backs and quarterbacks who can really do great stuff with the ball,” Cathcart said.
“This gives us an opportunity to play to our strengths, and we feel like we progressed with it.”
The coach also said he’s looking forward to the return of Starks, who missed last year due to injury. Starks can play quarterback, running back or receiver and is already being recruited as a defensive back.
As for new players, Cathcart has been pleased with the addition of Trey McEver, a baseball player who has joined the football team for his senior year. McEver has stood out with his play at receiver and defensive back this spring. The coach also pointed to the development of the program’s offensive and defensive linemen and the progression of Jefferson’s talented freshmen class.
“That group has a lot of depth and a lot of very, very talented players,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson will conclude spring football with an intrasquad scrimmage, instead of a scrimmage game with another school, today (Wednesday) at 4 p.m.
“It will be a good opportunity to see guys competing against one another for playing time and starting positions,” Cathcart said.
