Hunter Blake Smith (5-14-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, May 16. 2019
NICHOLSON - Hunter Blake Smith, 22, Nicholson, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Mr. Smith was born in Athens to Patrick and Elizabeth Hess Smith of Nicholson. He was employed with SafeLite.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith is survived by his brothers, Michael Tucker Smith and Jackson Wyatt Smith, both of Nicholson; grandmother, Kat Dunford, Rayle; great-grandmother, Caryl Jeffery, Rayle; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held.

Family tol receive friends: Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.