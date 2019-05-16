Hunter Blake Smith (5-14-2019)

NICHOLSON - Hunter Blake Smith, 22, Nicholson, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Smith was born in Athens to Patrick and Elizabeth Hess Smith of Nicholson. He was employed with SafeLite.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith is survived by his brothers, Michael Tucker Smith and Jackson Wyatt Smith, both of Nicholson; grandmother, Kat Dunford, Rayle; great-grandmother, Caryl Jeffery, Rayle; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held.
Family tol receive friends: Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
