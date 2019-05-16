Kimberly Adams “Kim” Brookshire (5-14-2019)

PENDERGRASS - Kimberly Adams “Kim” Brookshire, 52, Pendergrass, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Mrs. Brookshire was born in Blenheim, S.C., a daughter to Eural Eugene E. Adams Jr. and Annie Marie Petty Adams, Jefferson. Mrs. Brookshire owned and operated Joe Dirt Hauling in Pendergrass, and she attended Lift Worship in Carnesville.
Survivors include her husband, Wade Brookshire, Pendergrass; children, Ashley Hopper and her husband Shane, Winder, Blake Brookshire and his wife Melissa, Hoschton, Tiffany Wheeler and her husband Jaime, Jefferson, Stephany Eubanks and her husband Zach, Commerce; parents, Eural Eugene and Annie Marie Adams Jr., Jefferson; sister, Sandy Ciulla and her husband Eddie, Jefferson; brothers, Pete Adams and his wife Kathy, Jefferson, Wayne Adams, Jefferson, Steve Adams, Gainesville; and eight grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, May 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating. The burial will follow in Evans Memory Gardens in Jefferson.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
