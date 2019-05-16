Harold Presley Hardigree, Sr., 94, passed away on Wednesday May 15, 2019.
A native of Jackson County, Mr. Hardigree was the son of the late John William "Willie" and Willie Mae Fincher Hardigree. Mr. Hardigree was preceded in death by his wife and son Louise McCain Hardigree and Kenneth Hardigree.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Smith Memory Chapel at 2 p.m. The Rev. Johnny Wright will officiate. Burial will follow at New Pentecost Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 17, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his children Harold P. (Kim) Hardigree, Jr., Keith (Tammy) Hardigree, and Mark Hardigree; brother; Rammie Hardigree; grandchildren; John (Amanda) Simmons and Brittany (Michael) Yarbrough; great-grandchildren; Blaze, Jaxson, Maxx, Abby, Hailey and Mikey; caregivers; Tonia Williams and Monay Wise; and special friends; Ashley Williams and Zoe Jewell.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Harold Presley Hardigree, Sr. (5-15-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry