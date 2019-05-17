George Franklin Sweet (5-15-2019)

JEFFERSON - George Franklin Sweet, 88 of Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Mr. Sweet was born in Michigan, was retired from Roper Pump Company and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Mr. Sweet is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Mr. Sweet is survived by his wife, Jimmie Wilson Sweet, Jefferson; son, Howard Sweet and his wife Debbie, Port Huron, Mich.; six daughters, Marial Wood and her husband Thomas, Hull, Julie Clark, Jefferson, Doris Clark, Jefferson, Mary Scarborough, Comer, Lisa Savage and her husband Mike, Nicholson and Robin Porter, Farmington; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 9-10 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
