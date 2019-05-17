Roy Tanner, Jr. passed away May 15, 2019, at his home in Banks Crossing.
Mr. Tanner was born on March 7, 1930, in Pumpkin Center, Georgia, in Hall County. He was the son of the late Roy Sr. and Annie Mae Garrison Tanner of Ellenwood; was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Tanner, Ellenwood.
He was an employee of Roper Pump Company for 37 years and retired as a supervisor. He was a jack-of-all-trades, but small engine repair was his specialty. Fishing, hunting, camping, bowling, cooking and baking were a few of his many hobbies. His cooking and baking talents allowed him to remain state side while serving in the Army during the Korean War because the Company Commander enjoyed his cooking so well. He loved Beaverdam Baptist Church where he was a member and served as a deacon.
Mr. Tanner was married to the late Martha Ann Evans Tanner for 64 years.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Steve and Sonja Tanner, Carnesville; daughter Melissa Tanner, Banks Crossing; grandsons Clint (Millie) and Kyle (Kari) Tanner; and great-grandchildren Carly, Kelly, Everett and Hayes Tanner. Also surviving are brothers Owen Tanner. Hampton, Larry Tanner, McDonough, and Harry Tanner, Ellenwood; as well as several nieces and nephews and special friend Ann Cartee, Hartwell.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. with the Revs. Harrison Lampley and Chad Payne, and Kyle Tanner officiating at Beaverdam Baptist Church, Highway 59, Commerce. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of Clint Tanner of Commerce.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Roy Tanner, Jr. (5-15-2019)
