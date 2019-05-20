Martha Alice Francis, 68, Winder, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Survivors include her daughter Mary Alice Moulder; son Richard Scott Rogers; grandchildren Mercer Rogers and Mercy Rogers; long-time friends Sharon, Jamé, Pam, Jan, Marcy and friends of the Winder Moose Lodge.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mooseheart International for Children at children.org.
A private Celebration of Life was held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Winder Moose Lodge 262.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Martha Alice Francis (5-15-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry