Paul Anthony Blevins (5-17-2019)

Paul Anthony Blevins, 47, died Friday, May 17, 2019.

Born in Commerce, he was the son of Ted Blevins Jr. and Claire Poole Blevins. Paul was an avid outdoorsman that loved fishing and also enjoyed horses and bull riding.

In addition to his parents Paul is survived by his sister, Connie (John) DeLay, Athens; brothers: Doyle Blevins and Keith (Rosa) Blevins, both of Danielsville; nephew: Bronson Delay, Athens; special neighbor, Gail Hardman; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
