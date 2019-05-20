Kenneth E. Potter Sr. (5-6-2019)

Kenneth E. Potter Sr., 90, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great - grandfather, passed away on May 6, 2019.

Born in Plainville, N.Y., he was the son of the late Fred F. Potter and Florence Van Schaack.

Mr. Potter was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, serving his country during World War II as a B-29 mechanic.

Following his time in the military, Mr. Potter devoted several years to serving in law enforcement. For 34 years, he was a deputy sheriff in the St. Charles, La., Sheriff’s Department, where he was also captain of the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.

After a move to Valley, Ala., he served for 10 years in the Valley Police Department, as a deputy and fleet superintendent.

Mr. Potter was a member of the Jackson County Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers: Robert Potter and Lloyd Potter; and sisters: Gertrude Nesbitt and Doris Applebee. Mr. Potter is also preceded in death by a daughter, Patti-Jo Lehmann.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Lee Potter, Jefferson; sons, Kenneth Potter Jr. (Paula), Hoschton, Ron Potter (Stacie), Idledale, Colo.; grandchildren, Lisa Bulot (Jay), Suwanee, Jeffrey Potter (Missy), Hoschton, Josh Potter, Idledale, Colo.; and great-grandchildren, Zoe and Zack Potter, Hoschton, Tyler and Allison Bulot, Suwanee.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467, is in charge of arrangements.

Online Condolences at evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Old Website

