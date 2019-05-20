Charlie Turpin (5-16-2019)

HOMER - Charlie Turpin, 73, Homer, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his residence.
Born on September 19, 1945, in Homer, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Whitfield Turpin. He was employed by the Department Of Transportation (DOT) and is preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Turpin; brother, Edward Turpin; and a grandchild, Robert Leon Turpin.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Spivey Turpin, of the residence; daughters, Dina Gailey, Baldwin, Tina Kelly, Mt. Airy, and Amanda Turpin, Homer; brother, Earnest Turpin, Homer; and three grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, May 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, May 20, 2019, from 12-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
