Leota H. Gates (5-17-2019)

Leota H. Gates, 101, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.
She was born Sept 18, 1917, in Wellington, Colo., to Andrew and Mathilda Wich. She grew up on a farm there with brothers and sisters. In November, 1936 she married the love of her life, Bernard Gates and they moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., shortly thereafter where she lived until April, 2018 when Leota came for an extended visit to Jefferson. She had an apartment at Bentley Senior Living and quickly made many friends and enjoyed seeing family frequently. A highlight of her stay was having her four granddaughters from Calif., visit in the fall. One of her happy pleasures was sitting in the flower garden and visiting the vegetable garden. During retirement years, she and Bernard spent countless days camping and fishing all over Wyo., Colo., S.D., and Neb. Being outdoors was her passion. She was also an excellent seamstress and avid crocheter. All her grandchildren will attest to her talents in the kitchen as well.
Leota was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Beverly Smith, and a grandson, Gregory Gates.
She is survived by her son, Gene (Debby) Gates, Commerce; grandchildren Dayna Taylor, Linda Emmerling, Lori McMullin, Jennifer Meyers, all of Calif., Tim Gates, Tami McClung, Terry Gates, all of Ga.; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Maggi Thomas, Cheyenne, Wyo.
Familyt to receive friends: Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson.
Leota will return home to Wyoming for services at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel in Cheyenne on Friday, May 24, 2019 and will be laid to rest beside her husband and grandson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Garden Fund at Bentley Senior Living, 50 Sumner Way, Jefferson, Ga.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467, is in charge of local arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
