WINDER - Kathy Elaine Allen, 69, Winder, passed away May 17, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
She was born March 14, 1950, in Clarke County, a daughter of the late Joe Shuler and Patsy Pharr Allen, Winder. Kathy was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Kathrine Elaine Jackson.
Kathy graduated with a Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Georgia and was successful working in that capacity for many years. After retirement, she enjoyed painting, crocheting, visiting with her many friends and neighbors. Kathy was treasured by her son Andrew and sister Marcia and was especially blessed with the close bond and love of her aunt Beverly Pharr and cousin Lynn Pharr Harbin. She cherished her Sunday lunches and afternoon visits with her special grandson, Brody.
Kathy is survived by her adored son Andrew David Jackson; friend Stephanie Lynn Reddish of Ft. Worth, Texas; grandchildren Andrew Brody Jackson, Bryan Hartwell Jackson, and Anslee Lynn Overton; sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Tim Reynolds; nephews, Joe and Michael Reynolds; seven great nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins, family and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
A special memorial and celebration of life is being planned and will be announced.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
Kathy Elaine Allen (5-17-2019)
