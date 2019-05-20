WINDER - Annie Ruth Wilson, 81, Winder, passed away May 18, 2019.
A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Annelle Malcolm Sweat. She was preceded by children, Donna Ruth Wilson and Marty Nolan Wilson; and sister, Syble Phillips. Mrs. Wilson was a homemaker.
Surviving are husband, Nolan Wilson, Winder; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Jeannette Wilson, Bogart; granddaughter, Caroline (Michael) Christian; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Thomas and Samuel Christian; sister, Lois Dean Royster, Florida; and brother, Albertus Sweat, Tennessee.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Jason Boggs officiating. Entombment will be in the Chapel Mausoleum of Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
Annie Ruth Wilson (5-18-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry