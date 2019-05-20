Developers have deferred a public hearing for a proposed massive mixed-use development in the Chateau Elan area.
HECE, LLC, is requesting a change to the master plan for 230 acres near the Publix on Hwy. 211. A similar request was withdrawn last year.
The Braselton Planning Commission was set to hold a hearing on the request May 20, but that public hearing has been deferred to June 24. The Braselton Town Council will hold a second hearing on the request July 3.
HECE is requesting a master plan amendment for the previously approved planned unit development. Developers want to construct Chateau Village, which would include 460 single-family homes, 202,250 sq. ft. of retail/commercial building space and other commercial outparcels.
A mix of townhomes and single-family detached units are proposed, totaling 2.6 units per acre. DR Horton is the "anticipated residential developer."
"The majority of the residential community will be comprised of single-family home sites, with a small neighborhood of townhomes located on the southeastern corner of the property near the future Braselton Pkwy. extension and I-85," according to the application.
The primary entrance for the development will be off Hwy. 211 across from Pinot Noir Dr., according to the application.
The previous plan for the project included massive retail/commercial use.
"To date, the Vineyards Shopping Center, bank, gas station and hotel have been the only developments within the PUD," according to the application. "The Braselton market has not and would not likely support the currently-zoned scale of a massive commercial/retail development. As such, the applicant requests approval of this PUD modification to create a true mixed-use community development by introducing the residential component into the mixture of retail and commercial uses."
Hearing deferred on massive mixed-use development near Chateau Elan
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry