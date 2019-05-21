Local historian Jeff Clarke says hosting Georgia Public Broadcasting’s (GPB) new series, Saving Grace, has been life-changing for him, in more ways than one. The series is based on the best-selling book by George Hart and Sonny Seals called "Historic Rural Churches of Georgia.”
Clarke shared some of his experiences while making the series, along with scenes from the first season of the show at the Madison County Heritage Foundation meeting May 19 the Madison County Library.
Clarke has always loved history from his youngest days.
Although he grew up a “military brat” moving from place to place while his father was in the armed forces, he has deep roots in Georgia, particularly in the coastal region where his mother grew up and where they are descendants of the Thomas Spalding family.
Thomas Spalding (1774 - 1851), a former U.S. Representative, owned a huge plantation on Sapelo Island and lived in a home on the mainland near the historic coastal town of Darien, just north of Brunswick.
“Later on, my uncle operated a ferry from the mainland to Jekyll Island (before the state purchased the island and built a causeway),” Clarke said. He remembers his mother telling him stories about riding on the ferry when she was a little girl as it transported Jekyll Island’s millionaires across the channel to their winter “cottages.”
“She told me she actually once sat on J.P. Morgan’s knee,” he said.
Clarke returned to Georgia to live about 20 years ago and now he and his wife, Marisu, live with their dogs, cats and horses in a home near Watson’s Mill.
“I am the type who pulls off the road and gets out to read all those historical markers,” he said. “I love history.”
In recent years, he has appeared on the Emmy-nominated miniseries “The American Revolution: Rise of the Patriots” and on Seasons four and five of “America: Fact Vs. Fiction.” Both air on the Discovery Network and on Amazon Prime. He has also conducted walking tours of downtown Athens and been involved in several film projects, both in front of and behind the camera.
But it was while playing Aristides Callaway in an interactive play at the Callaway Plantation in Washington, Ga., that director Brad McColl saw him and invited him to Atlanta to audition to host his new series.
“I was probably the least qualified for the job, but I shared with them my enthusiasm for all things history and I got it,” he said.
The first six-part series season premiered last September.
“We started up in north Georgia in Dahlonega and we ended the first season in Plains with former President Jimmy Carter, who talked about growing up in the rural churches there,” he said. “This whole experience has truly, truly been a blessing.”
He said the show closely follows the book and they have many more stories to tell.
“We’ve been all around the state and the more we look the more interesting things we find, so it’s kind of taken on a life of its own,” he said. “The stories we are telling give us a glimpse of our shared history and a better understanding about who we are as Georgians.”
Besides interviewing President Carter, another highlight was going to the coast and back to the little town of Darien to visit the churches of Saint Andrews and Saint Cyprians. While at Saint Cyprians, members of the choir came and sang for them. Most of the current members of the church are descendants of freed slaves from the large Butler rice plantation, whose ruins still stand just south of Darien. The church itself was built by those ancestors.
“You know it was all these old churches that were the glue that held early communities together,” Clarke said. “Church was not only where people worshipped, but where folks got their news, where they ‘dated,’ married and socialized. We want to visit and get as many of these places on film as we can while we still have them.”
Clarke said his enthusiasm caused him a bit of trouble when filming first started.
“At first I was so excited to be doing the show that Brad (McColl) had to keep telling me to slow down while speaking,” Clarke chuckled. “I had to learn to breathe.”
He said that working on Saving Grace combines his love of travel, people and Georgia history.
“I’d been following the work of HRCGA led by George Hart and Sonny Seals (and) their passion about these wonderful old churches is infectious...something I knew I wanted to be a part of,” he said.
Clarke says Georgia is such a beautiful state with such a rich history and it has made him sad to see the way it is often characterized by the outside world and by reality TV (think “Honey Boo Boo”).
“I think our show does a good job of bringing out the best of our wonderful state,” he said.
While filming at St. Andrews Church in Darien, whose land was donated by Thomas Spalding, Clarke strolled through the church’s cemetery while he waited for the film crew to set up.
“I knew my Spalding ancestors were buried there but I couldn’t seem to find the family plot,” he said.
Once they were ready to film he went over to a burial plot with a beautiful old wrought iron fence around it where the production crew had set up and when he looked down he saw that he had found his Spalding ancestors’ final resting place after all.
“To me, that wasn’t a coincidence,” Clarke said. “I feel like I am doing something I was meant to do.”
Season two is set to start taping soon.
“I can’t wait,” Clarke said.
The first season of Saving Grace is available on GPB Now on Roku or to watch episodes online, go to: www.gpb.org/television/shows/saving-grace. Follow Jeff Clarke on Instagram @jeffclarke.
And you can learn more about Georgia’s historic rural churches at HRCGA.org
