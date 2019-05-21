99-year-old Hull man honored for his service

Robert B. Hunter of Hull has seen many things in his 99 years, including time in the Marine Corps during WWII. And he recently saw a special quilt made just for him, a “thank you” from Quilts of Valor for his service to the country.
“It’s very beautiful,” said Hunter as he was wrapped up in the quilt by Phyllis Rother and Judy Cole at the Lyndon House in Athens.
Gary Cool of Oconee County and Bobby Berryman of Franklin County joined Hunter in receiving special hand-made quilts from the organization, which was founded in 2003 after an Illinois mother who had a dream about her son lonely in Iraq. She wanted to do something to make him feel the warmth of home. She made a quilt for him. The idea took root and 217,430 quilts have been presented to service men and women in the past 16 years.
Anne Flippen, Athens/Oconee County Coordinator for Quilts of Valor Foundation, gave all three recipients a hug as they were presented with the quilts. She said all quilts are presented in person and that the organization cherishes the moment they get to look the service person in the eye, hug them and thank them for laying their life on the line for the country. Flippen gave an overview of the symbolism of each of the three layers of the quilt, how the decorative outer layer of many colors represents different communities, the inner layer represents warmth and the back layer is the backbone that supports the other layers.
“These quilts are meant to bring comfort and although family and friends can’t always be with you, you are always in our hearts and thoughts,” she said.
Family members attended the ceremony and snapped photos. Hunter’s daughter, Pat Gibbon, said her dad was a Marine technical sergeant, serving as an aviation navigator bombardier.
“He’s a very proud Marine; that’s something he’s been proud of his whole life,” she said. “…He is and has always been a great patriot and proud American.”
Hunter and his wife Doris, who passed away in 2010, were married for 70 years and had five children and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and now three great-great-grandchildren. The family lived in New Jersey for years, then after Hunter’s retirement as an engineer at Rohm and Hass, he and his wife moved to Biloxi, Mississippi, where they lived until Hurricane Katrina destroyed their home.
“They had 25 good years there,” said Gibbon of her parents’ time in Biloxi.
Hunter, who moved to Madison County with his wife in 2006, will be 100 on Dec. 23.
