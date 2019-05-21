Slight increase in school lunches approved for upcoming school year

School lunch prices will be going up slightly for the coming school year.
Madison County Board of Education approved a 15-cent across the board raise for lunches for fiscal year 2020 at its business meeting May 14. Elementary school lunches will be $2, up for $1.85 for this year and middle and high school lunches will be $2.25, up from $2.10 this year.
The last increase was in fiscal year 2018.
Reduced price meals will remain at 40 cents and the school system will continue to provide free breakfasts for all students, according to school nutrition program director Barbara Adair.
Adair said costs including food, supply, equipment and labor costs have all risen and are expected to rise further this year.
Adair provided a chart showing that Madison County’s lunch prices remain below the $2.31 average of lunches for middle and high school and $2.05 for elementary schools in surrounding counties.
Assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight said the Early Learning Center is nearing completion and staff should be able to move into the new classrooms by post-planning time later this month.
She said special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenues continue to be very good and that the school system received over $200,000 in April, which has only happened one other time in the past two years, she noted.
Knight said the tentative budget for the coming year has been completed with a planned increase in the fund balance.
She said there should be an increase of $750,000 in property tax revenue and another $900,000 from the new renewable energy plant in Colbert. She said they still do not have a draft of the local tax digest, so those figures are an estimate at this point. And Knight noted that if the $900,000 from the power plant does not pan out, the budget will be “in trouble.”
Teacher Retirement System (TRS) increases of .3 percent and the mandated state raises of $3,000 for certified employees and two percent increases for all other staff will cause an increase in expenditures.
Public hearings will be held on the budget on May 21 and June 11, with a final budget approval set for June 11.
Assistant superintendent Dr. Jody Goodroe noted that the school system will be awarding Georgia’s new Career Ready diploma seals at next week’s high school graduation.
