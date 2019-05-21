Garley Edward (Eddie) Church, Jr., 53, died May 18, 2019.
A native of North Wilkesboro, N.C., he was a son of Joan Miller Church, Athens, and the late Garley Edward Church Sr.
Eddie worked at Athens Auto Wrecking for over 15 years and most recently was employed with Bray and Son Trucking.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, West. Interment will follow at Ross Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Charlotte Church; three children, Trey (Barb) Church, Monroe, Joni (Tyler) Duncan, Bogart, and Kendall Church, Bogart; stepchildren, Brandon (Frankie) Thornton, Oglethorpe County, and Kimberly Bear, Greene County; and seven grandchildren, Maci, Marlee, Jaxon, Kyle, Bryce and Gracelynn.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
