Man gets year on meth charge

Charles Cox, Homer, was sentenced by Judge Lauren A. Watson to serve 12 months of confinement on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony was dismissed.
Other actions filed recently in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Madison County included:
•David Glenn Chapman, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 24 months of probation on charges of driving while license suspended and giving false information. Charges of driving on improper registration, operating a vehicle without insurance, improper opening of vehicle door and a taillight violation were dismissed.
•Curtis Alvin Byrum, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 24 months of probation and pay $200 in fines on charges of obstruction and public indecency.
•Eric Ray Fowler, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of theft by taking.
•Walter Edward Luther, of Watkinsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $300 in fines on charges of possession of marijuana (reduced from possession of drug-related objects) and weaving over the roadway. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and defective equipment were dismissed.
•Jonathan Richard Towe, of Lexington, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $800 in fines on charges of reckless driving (reduced from DUI/alcohol) and driving while license suspended. A charge of endangering a child by driving while under the influence was dismissed.
•Thomas Gerald Willis, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $350 fine on a charge of battery-family violence. A charge of cruelty to children in the third degree was dismissed.
•Paul James Finch, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 24 months of probation and pay $500 in fines on two charges of reckless conduct. Charges of cocaine possession/manufacture/sell/purchase, possession of drug-related objects and another count of reckless conduct were dismissed.
•Tracy Ray McDaniel, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $200 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana. A charge of battery-family violence was dismissed.
•Craig Lamare Morton, of Piedmont, S.C., was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana (reduced from possession/manufacture/distribution/etc. of marijuana). Charges of possession of a weapon during a crime/attempted crime and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•William Robert Roy, of Danielsville, had his charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct dismissed as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Wilma Harrison Summerville, of Danielsville was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, possession of drug-related objects (two counts) and drugs not in original container were dismissed.
•Gregory Justin Cape, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve four years of probation and pay $1,000 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (oxycodone). A charge of dangerous drugs, sale, distribution, possession of dangerous drugs was dismissed.
•Maria De La Lopez, of Danielsville, had her charge of theft of service dismissed by Judge Malcom because the defendant successfully completed the terms of a 12-month dead docket agreement.
•James Clayton Rice, of Hull, had his charges of criminal damage to property and failure to report an accident dismissed by Judge Phelps because the defendant agreed to go to a probation RSAT facility in Feb. 2017 and the case was moved to the dead docket. Further prosecution of this matter is not warranted, according to court documents.
•Dennis Wayne Eberhart, of Winterville, had his charges of interference with a 9-1-1 call and two counts of simple battery-family violence dismissed by Judge Malcom because the case was placed on the dead docket pending the adjudication of a case involving the same parties in Clarke County; the case has been resolved, and the defendant has not had any new criminal charges since 2016.
•Angel Lynn Osley, of Colbert, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, failure to appear and possession of Schedule IV and Schedule I Controlled Substances moved to the dead docket by Judge Phelps because she was found to be not competent and does not meet the criteria for inpatient or outpatient civil commitment.
•Justin Ryan Crowe, of Royston, had his charges of reckless conduct and battery family-violence moved to the dead docket by Judge Phelps. The case is to be dismissed if there are no additional arrests in the next six months.
