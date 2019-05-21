Thomas Dun Belfield II, 81, Anderson, S.C., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at New Horizon’s Limestone.
A private service will be held at St. Simons Island.
Born on January 2, 1938 he was the son of the late Russell and Evelyn Belfield. He was a retired realtor.
Mr. Belfield is survived by his daughter and son in law, Christie and Wade Haggard, Commerce; grandchildren, Aiden Haggard, Grayson Haggard and Amber Haggard, all of Commerce.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga., 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences towww.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Thomas Dun Belfield II (5-20-2019)
