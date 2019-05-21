Jeffrey Alton Busbin (5-20-2019)

Tuesday, May 21. 2019
Jeffrey Alton Busbin, 51, Commerce, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Busbin.

He is survived by his wife, Staci Busbin; father, Larry Busbin, Winterville; sons, Timothy Patterson, Commerce, and Michael Patterson, Commerce; brother, William “Barry” Busbin; grandson, Sawyer Patterson; granddaughter, Paislie Bennett; nephew, Chris Busbin; and many other loving family and friends.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 24, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Athens.

Funeral service: Friday, May 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will follow the service at Winterville Cemetery. Pastors Sammy Everett and Tim Royster will be officiating.

The family would like to welcome everyone attending the funeral to 65 Melton Rd., Winterville, Ga., 30683.

Lord and Stephens - Athens is in charge of arrangements.
