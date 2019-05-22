Carolyn Edell "Gan Gan" Ward (5-20-2019)

Carolyn Edell "Gan Gan" Ward, 80, passed away on May 20, 2019.
Carolyn was the daughter of the late James Calvin and Ella Mae Pevey Joyner. Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her daughter Carolyn Sabrina Baggett.
Growing up Carolyn lost her mother and little brother in a tragic house fire and her father was gravely injured. Carolyn herself took up the role of head of the household and cared for her ailing father, all while working and attending high school. She continued to work up until the Friday before her death on Monday.
For 20 years, Carolyn, otherwise know as Miss Carolyn or Red, was the owner of Terrell and Ciara's Barber Shop in Winder. She was involved in many charities in her community throughout the years, including Amvets, raising money and clothing for the homeless veterans at the Northeast Georgia Veterans Shelter. She delivered gifts at Christmas time to Winder Healthcare and Rehabilitation where she also volunteered. She always had a donation can in her shop for a cancer patient, a homeless veteran, or just a family in need.
Carolyn went from picking cotton in South Georgia to shop ownership, taking care of others all along the way. Mama, Gan Gan, Miss Caroline, Red, you will be dearly missed.
Memorial service: Sunday May 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 12-2 p.m, prior to the service.
Survivors include her son Terrell (Denise) Baggett; granddaughter; Ciara Denise Baggett.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
