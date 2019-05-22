Football: Leopards’ spring ends with scrimmage at Cherokee Bluff

Football is officially back with the end of spring practices, and for some teams, the spring scrimmage ended the practice festivities.
That was the case for the Banks County Leopards. And going into the spring scrimmage, the approach to the two-week practice period from head coach Jay Reid’s view was to “not be very vanilla” in what the team worked on.
Despite not scoring during last Friday’s spring scrimmage at Cherokee Bluff, Reid felt “pretty good” about where his first-team offense and first-team defense, along with the subs, stand heading into the summer.
The key offensively during the team’s scrimmage game was to “spread the ball around” both rushing and passing.
“I felt like we accomplished that,” Reid said. “We looked pretty clean throughout the spring in our passing game. Much improved. It was good to get out there and do that a little bit on Friday night.”
Not many runners carried the ball much during the game as Reid didn’t want them to take a “beating and banging, because we know what these guys have.”
“They got some touches and were able to do some things,” Reid said.
On the team’s opening drive, six players touched the ball in 12 plays. The second drive was much the same, six players over the course of 11 plays.
The first-team defense shined in the first half, forcing three turnovers (2 fumbles plus recoveries, 1 interception).
“We’re kind of built to be a low-scoring defensive team,” Reid said. “We looked pretty solid. We were rotating a bunch of guys in the game.
“We did have those three turnovers in the first half, so when you look at it, in the first half it was really 6-0, but we also created three turnovers that we couldn’t capitalize on, because they got the ball back.”
The scrimmage rules were that each offense, per possession, got a minimum of 10 plays to run. The clock ran per normal high-school rules at 48 minutes. One turnover came on the seventh play of a drive. The second turnover came on the sixth play of a drive.
