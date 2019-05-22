Reveille gets initial nod

A massive development in the Braselton area got initial approval on Monday.
The Hall County Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approving an application from Reveille Development Partners, LLC, for a large development on 508 acres near Road Atlanta. Hall County’s Board of Commissioners will consider the request at its June 13 meeting.
RIVERWALK ‘DEAD IN THE WATER’
Reveille is requesting condition changes to the master planned development proposed at 5445 and 5601 Old Winder Hwy. (Hwy. 211). That land was previously rezoned by Hall County for the Atlanta Riverwalk, a massive development that would have been built around a “Riverwalk” water feature.
But Steve Gilliam, an attorney for Reveille, said the former developers couldn’t find any investors in Atlanta Riverwalk.
“After months, ARW could not find any investors in the development to either finance or purchase the property,” said Gilliam, adding they never closed on the contract.
Gilliam later added that for a project to be revived on the site, the conditions needed to be amended.
“It’s not a viable project right now,” said Gilliam. “We’re coming up on three years since rezoning. (Atlanta Riverwalk) is dead in the water. It’s not going to happen. So someone’s got to step up and come in and say, ‘let’s do something to make it work.’”
WHAT’S PLANNED ON THE SITE
Developers are proposing 482,400 sq. ft. of retail; nearly 1,970 residential units; 8.4 acres of outparcels; and 175 hotel units (in one hotel). The expected build-out is 6-8 years.
The renewed plan includes the reduction of commercial/retail space and an increase of residential units. It also eliminates the theater, convention center, one of the hotels and a grocery store that were proposed in the former Riverwalk. (Developers said Monday that a potential grocery store, such as a Lidl, are still being pursued.)
Over 150 acres of green space is proposed, along with a 50-acre lake and other outdoor amenities including walking trails and pocket parks.
Developers have also agreed to construct a noise barrier on the Road Atlanta property, which is estimated to cost $800,000-$1 million.
Henry W. Massie, senior vice president of acquisitions and development for Rotunda Land Development, said developers are aiming for a southern coastal design in the community.
TRAFFIC A BIG CONCERN
The renewed project has its supporters, with several speaking in favor of the development at Monday’s meeting.
But it drew criticism, too, from some area residents. Carol McCormick cited concerns with increased traffic on the already-congested Hwy. 211.
“That’s the biggest concern, I think, of everybody in the area is the traffic,” she said.
John Walker argued that the current plan has 10-percent less projected traffic than the former Riverwalk plan, with 20-percent less during the morning rush hour and 30-percent less during the afternoon rush hour.
SPARSE ON SPECIFICS
Developers were also criticized for their lack of specifics on the project.
“When we met with Rotunda, we could not get key specifics about the project,” said McCormick.
McCormick said they want information on the architect and builders; size of the residences; and information on the garages, driveways and parking.
“The answer received when we asked (the developers) these questions was that the project needs to be fluid enough to accommodate changes in demand and other market dynamics. As a result, no specifics could be given,” said McCormick.
Developers were pressed on the issue — specifically on the size of proposed “cottages” — during Monday’s meeting. Massie said that will be market-driven and said there is no square foot minimum currently.
Planner Gina Pilcher later said that while there may be no minimum square footage imposed on the development, it would have been nice to hear a proposed minimum.
“What I’m struggling with is the ‘maybe this, maybe that,’” said Pilcher. “…Are we going to have to wait until you actually break ground to know what those ‘what ifs’ are?”
