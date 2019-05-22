Citizens push ethics complaint against Hoschton leaders

A group of citizens is pursuing ethics complaints against Hoschton leaders following racial comments made involving the recent city administrator search.
An email was recently circulated urging citizens to file a complaint against Mayor Theresa Kenerly and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cleveland. Those formal complaints will also be available on Wednesday, May 22, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at "the Hoschton Hall" on the square in downtown Hoschton.
"We have formally prepared complaint templates and we need city citizens to add a personal statement and to file," the email said. "We will also have notaries on hand to finalize the statements. The statement doesn't need to be long, just a short bit about how you feel they have wronged the city by polluting its reputation."
The complaints will reportedly force an ethics council to review their actions and if found in violation, repercussions go between a fine of $600 up to removal from office, according to the email.
"The goal is to get enough statements filed to tie them up for a while, and to make sure they understand this is not blowing over," the email said.
Organizers are also still planning to pursue a possible election recall.
Those who want to participate, but can't make it to the May 22 event, can email petefuller@gmail.com.
See the full story in the May 22 issue of The Braselton News.
