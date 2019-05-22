Commerce trash, recycling pick-up is Tuesday

Wednesday, May 22. 2019
The City of Commerce trash and recycle pickup will be delayed until Tuesday because of the Memorial Day Holiday.

Trash and recycle bins should be at the curb by 6 a.m. Tuesday for pick up.

Any question about trash and recycling, call 706-336-3288 at Commerce City Hall.

The city hall will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Anyone with a utility emergency should call 706-335-3164 for the afterhours service. All other emergencies should go to 911.
Old Website

