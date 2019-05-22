Jefferson council approves conditional use for Humane Society facility

The Humane Society of Jackson County is a step closer to having its own facility.
The Jefferson City Council voted Monday to approve a conditional use for the organization to allow for a facility to be located on 31.88 acres on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The Humane Society places stray animals in foster homes until adoption, but its space to house animals is limited to the number of foster homes it has available.
“Our goal is for us to have a place for us to house more animals than we have foster homes right now,” said David Dyer of the Humane Society of Jackson County.
