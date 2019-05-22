The Commerce budget for the fiscal year 2020, which starts July 1, will be about $7 million less than in the current year. Most of that is because of the Diana Food wastewater pre-treatment project costs.
The Commerce City Council got a quick briefing on the proposed budget at its meeting Monday. A public hearing will be held before the June 3 work session and the council is expected to vote on the budget at its June 17 meeting.
The general fund is expected to be about $300,000 more for 2020 than the current budget, $7.1 million to $6.8 million.
City manager James Wascher told the council the budget is balanced, but he said it was not easy.
He said the city “has struggled for a number of years” with the costs of health insurance for employees. That item is projected to increase by 12 percent, Wascher said, but it won’t know exactly what the cost is until August.
See the full story in the May 22 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce budget to drop, but general fund up by about $300,000
