Baseball: WBHS sweeps top region awards; AHS lands two on first team

The Winder-Barrow High School baseball team ran away this spring with its third consecutive GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA crown, going undefeated in region play, and swept the top region awards, which were released this week.
Senior third baseman Zack Smith was named Position Player of the Year; senior Austin Lockridge was the Pitcher of the Year, and sophomore shortstop/pitcher Brady House was the Two-Way Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Smith’s father, Brian Smith, was named Coach of the Year.
Zack Smith, an Ole Miss signee, hit .417 with a .500 on-base percentage, seven home runs, 11 doubles and a team-high 52 RBIs.
Smith’s counterpart on the left side of the infield, House, followed up a strong freshman campaign with an even better sophomore year.
The Tennessee commit hit .445 with a .541 OBP, five homers, eight doubles and 21 RBIs out of the leadoff spot in the batting order, while going 6-0 on the mound with a 1.80 ERA, 0.914 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched.
Lockridge, a Chattanooga State Junior College signee, was once again the workhorse of the Bulldoggs’ pitching staff as the southpaw went 8-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, recording 77 strikeouts against just 12 walks and five hit batsmen in 61 1/3 innings of work.
Brian Smith won the region’s top coaching honor after leading the Bulldoggs to a 28-5 season, third straight region crown with a 15-0 mark in region play and a state quarterfinal appearance. The Bulldoggs are now 41-4 in three seasons under the current 8-AAAAAA alignment.
Winder-Barrow had two other first-team all-region selections — senior right-handed pitcher Cain Tatum and junior second baseman Trevor Maddox.
Tatum, a Georgia signee, went 8-1 on the year with a 1.99 ERA, 0.989 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
Maddox hit .338 with a .481 OBP, drove in 12 runs and drew a team-leading 21 walks out of the No. 9 spot, setting the tone for the top of the order.
Senior center fielder Sam Darling, junior first baseman Hunter Marsh and senior designated hitter Trace Jeffers were all second-team selections. Darling, a Shorter College signee, hit .374 with a .389 OBP, three homers, 11 doubles and 28 RBIs. Shorter. Marsh hit .314 with a .419 OBP, seven homers and 38 RBIs out of the cleanup spot, while Jeffers, an East Georgia Junior College signee, hit .417 with a .521 OBP, a pair of homers, 10 doubles and 23 runs driven in.
The Bulldoggs’ crosstown rival, Apalachee, was also well-represented on the all-region team, as senior pitcher Alex Cook and senior catcher Jake Hopkins were first-team selections, while senior third baseman Chase Chancey and junior pitcher Hunter Parks were second-teamers.
Cook, a Georgia Gwinnett College signee, was dominant on the mound for the Wildcats, finishing 7-4 with a 2.11 ERA and a school-record 102 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched. He notched four complete-game shutouts and threw a no-hitter to help the Wildcats clinch their first-ever state playoff berth. He also hit .322 at the plate with three homers and 19 RBIs while drawing 16 walks.
Hopkins was a steady presence in the middle of the order, hitting .375 with a homer, 11 doubles, 20 RBIs and a .465 OBP.
Chancey, a Mid-Atlantic Christian University commit, hit .379 with a .450 OBP, a homer, 10 doubles and 23 RBIs. Parks was 6-4 on the mound with a 3.12 ERA and notched 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings of work.
