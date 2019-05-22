After losing some significant production in the backfield from AJ Millbrooks and Alex Stephenson last fall to graduation, the Apalachee football team will need some new running backs to step up and fill that gap in 2019.
Rising senior Shaan Cook showed during the Wildcats’ spring scrimmage at East Jackson on May 15 that he may be up to the task. Cook ran for three first-quarter touchdowns and then caught a pass for another score in the third as the Wildcats throttled the Eagles, 34-14, taking the three-quarter varsity portion of the contest, 34-7.
Cook opened the scoring on a 13-yard run with 9:44 left in the first quarter and he quickly extended the lead with a 95-yard run with 5:35 remaining. He added another score when he scampered in from 10 yards out with 9 seconds left in the first to make it 21-0.
“He had a really big day, and we’re looking for him to step up this year,” Apalachee coach Tony Lotti said. “Every year, your role changes. Everyone on the team has a role to play and your job is to embrace it and execute it, and Shaan is one of those big senior leaders we’re going to be relying on heavily.”
The Wildcats extended their lead to 27-0 in the second quarter when junior Isaiah Starks scored on a 9-yard run.
See more in the May 22 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Cook shines with four touchdowns in Apalachee’s spring win over East Jackson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry