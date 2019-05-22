Gloria Diane Bryant (5-20-2019)

Gloria Diane Bryant, 53, Athens, in the South Jackson Community, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Ms. Bryant was born in Atlanta, a daughter to Barbara Ann Ellington Bryant, Athens, and the late Eddie Andrew Bryant Sr.

Survivors, including her mother, are her daughter, Shelly Lynn Bryant, Athens; sister, Samantha Williams, Hull; brothers, Eddie Andrew Bryant Jr., Belt Buckle, Tenn., Roberts Adam Bryant, Monroe, and Mark Lamar Bryant, Athens; two grandchildren, Shawn Bryant, Winder, and Daisy Bryant, Dahlonega.

Memorial service: Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Palmer Pace officiating.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga, 30549, 706-367-5467.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
