Henry Autry Johnson (5-21-2019)

Henry Autry Johnson (affectionately known as PaPa), 89, Jefferson, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019.
PaPa was born in Mitchell County, a son of the late James Middleton Johnson and Freddie Autry Johnson. PaPa grew up on a farm with 11 brothers and sisters. He spent over 35 years in the peanut processing business retiring in 1989. He was active in the churches he attended as a deacon and in his Sunday school class. He was also active in the various communities where he lived as a member of Civitan and Kiwanis. PaPa was a friend to many, always willing to help others in any way he could. He could make or fix anything and was known for his strong work ethic. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his immediate and extended family, and following all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their various activities, especially their T-ball, football and soccer games. He attended his last T-ball and soccer games just 2 short weeks before his death. In addition to his parents, PaPa is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Rodney D. Luckadoo, and brothers James R. Johnson, R. Herbert Johnson, G. Enoch Johnson, Oren V. Johnson, and Joseph E. Johnson.
PaPa is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Eudene Jones Johnson, Jefferson; children, Bruce W. Johnson and wife Cecilia, Jefferson, daughter Carolyn Johnson Luckadoo, Newport News, Va., daughter Martha Johnson Lasater and husband David, Smithfield, N.C.; grandchildren; Stephanie Johnson Corley and husband Cam, Jefferson, Jaclyn Johnson Yerden and husband Ross, Marietta, Ashley McDonald, Abilene, Texas, Wade Johnson and wife Breanna, Jefferson, Muriel Lasater and Chandler Lasater, Smithfield, N.C.; great-grandchildren; Baxter Corley, Josh McDonald, Piper Corley, Anna McDonald, Kip Johnson, Emmy Johnson and Henry Yerden; brothers Neil P. Johnson, Wayne M. Johnson and wife Evelyn, J. Fred Johnson and wife Betty; sisters, Ruth J. Strickland, Bessie Kate J. Bentley, and Mary Ann Johnson; sisters-in-law Shirley Johnson and Rita Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with Dr. Michael Helms officiating. Burial will follow later that day in Pinecrest Memory Gardens in Pelham, at 6 p.m.
Family to receive friends and family: Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and at other times at the home of Bruce and Cecilia Johnson, 330 Benton Road, Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kory Potts Scholarship Foundation, c/o Northeast Georgia Bank, P.O. Box 836, Jefferson, Ga., 30549; or the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Building Fund, 246 Washington St., Jefferson, Ga., 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
