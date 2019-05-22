The Banks County High School graduation will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24, at Leopard Stadium.
There will be 174 students in the graduation class.
The valedictorian is Harlee Parden. The salutatorian will be Ansley Hatcher. Maggie Dyer is the first honorarian.
For more information on graduation, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Graduation to be held Friday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry