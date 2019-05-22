Graduation to be held Friday

Wednesday, May 22. 2019
The Banks County High School graduation will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24, at Leopard Stadium.
There will be 174 students in the graduation class.
The valedictorian is Harlee Parden. The salutatorian will be Ansley Hatcher. Maggie Dyer is the first honorarian.

For more information on graduation, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Old Website

