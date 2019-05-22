Super Bowl Champion speaks to Commerce football team

The Commerce High School football team ended practice last week with a special visit by a former Super Bowl winner and a friend with an inspirational story.
Tony Jones, a 14-year NFL offensive line veteran and former Franklin County High School football star spoke to the team Thursday evening about work ethic and treating their team like a family, telling the Tiger football team he wants to see them win a championship this year. His friend Gabriel Tuggle however, made the boys think about life after football. Tuggle was a former high school football and baseball prospect who’s collegiate and professional dreams were dashed when he was shot in the head. He survived and takes any chance he gets to share his story to encourage high schoolers to put thought into life after football and to cherish the good times they spend playing the sport.
“It’s [football] the hardest sport to play,” Jones said to the team. “I’ve played football my whole life. It is the hardest sport to play. It’s a brotherhood you’ll have for life. I’ve got guys I played with in high school, I’m still in contact with them. Guys I love to death.
“Once you build that brotherhood, when we won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos, we were so close as a family, that when we went into games, it was easy. On the offensive line, when their were 80,000 people yelling at us, I could communicate with my right guard like there was no one at the game. We were that close as a family.”
Jones spent most of his career with the Cleveland Browns from 1988-to-1995, starting 99 games total. In 1996, he traveled with the team to Baltimore to become the Raves. He started 15 games that year before moving on to Denver where he spent his last four seasons, making 60 starts. Jones appeared in 184 games in his career and started 174 of them, including nine complete seasons.
Jones met Tuggle at church and the two consider themselves to be as close as brothers. Tuggle shared his story with Jones and Tuggle visited Commerce with Jones to add his perspective.
“The game of football is so important to me,” Tuggle said. “And as I look at you kids and young adults, cherish these moments because your situation might be different than mine. You could get a broken knee, a broken arm, whatever.
“My thing is to you, never give up. I didn’t make my dream of the NFL, but I did make it. I found new found life. I found something after football. Football isn’t for life. It’s up to you to use your other abilities and your talents to impact people’s lives, to inspire, to encourage.”
