Tigers go through the fundamentals at spring practice

When you're around the Commerce Tiger football team, several mottos will be repeated that are part of the culture of the team.
One of those mottos is "getting Commerce better." And during the two weeks of spring practice, this motto is where the foundation is laid to get the program kickstarted into a new season.
"We look at (spring practice) as laying the foundation," head coach Michael Brown said. "Again, if you're going to build any organization there has to be a strong and sturdy foundation."
Like spring practices before, Brown said the coaches focused first on making the players fundamentally better.
"We want our kids to be very precise in the things that they're doing," Brown said. "That's why spring for us is as much a time for us to go back and re-teach the fundamentals of the game as it is anything."
Second, Brown uses the spring to teach the newer players to Commerce about the culture and identity of the program.
"We want our kids to understand that we're going to go out there and play with great effort," he said, "play mentally-tough, physically-tough football. We were able to structure our practices where we had several opportunities for our kids to line up and compete in one-on-one situations or three-on-three situations pretty much every day.
"I was very encouraged by what I saw."
Brown called the two-week period "very productive." A lot of time was spent with newer players and upcoming freshmen into the Tiger family.
"Really impressed with the young group we have coming," Brown said. "They're some kids that are going to be really good football players. We were excited to get to spend some time with them, get to know them and teach them the fundamentals of the game."
The Tigers have what Brown called "a lot of shoes to fill" with the departure of 12 seniors. The "good news," though, Brown added, is there's competition at nearly every one of those departing players' spots.
"There's not just one guy that could potentially play there, there's several in the key spots that we were looking," he said. "That's always good. We were excited about some of the upperclassmen that now have an opportunity to compete for a starting position, some of these guys that have worked hard in the weight room for the last year or two, and it's their turn now.
"I'm fully confident that they're going to step in and do a good job as well."
The team went through a base offensive package and a base defensive package. But the focus always stayed on the fundamentals of "blocking, tackling and running."
"We graduated a lot of kids, but the culture of our program is going to remain the same," Brown said.
