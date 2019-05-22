The Winder City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday on the city’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020.
The proposed budget includes a roughly $17.43 million general fund, slightly down from the $17.87 million approved in FY2019. It also includes $7 million in capital projects, with the bulk of that money going toward the Jackson Street parking lot and pedestrian plaza, upgrades to Jug Tavern Park and a new city records and administrative building.
The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of the Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St.
The city published the proposed budget Monday on its website at www.cityofwinder.com. The budget is available for inspection at no cost inside the city’s customer center at 45 East Athens St., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Copies can be purchased for 10 cents a page or on a CD for $2.
The council is expected to vote on the final budget at its Tuesday, June 4 meeting and may have further discussion about any final adjustments at its June 3 work session. Both those meetings are set for 6 p.m.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Public hearing on Winder FY2020 budget set for Thursday evening
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry