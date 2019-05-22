Statham takes first step to weaken mayor, give council more power

The Statham City Council unanimously approved amendments to the city charter Tuesday night that would lessen the mayor’s authority and give the council more power.
Before the amendments are approved, the city must advertise the changes for three weeks, city attorney Thomas Mitchell said.
A final vote could occur at the June 18 council meeting.
The council has mentioned the changes but has not discussed them in detail publicly. The issue has been briefly mentioned at a few council meetings. The council talked about, but never did, go through the charter to make changes.
Mitchell prepared the amendments. He also prepared a legislative change in January that allowed for providing more power to the council.
The changes would require city council approval to hire or fire a city administrator, city clerk, city attorney and department heads. Now the mayor hires and fires all of those positions.
Dwight McCormic, who was elected in November 2017, advocated for the changes. He said at the work session last week that the city would “never be hamstrung” again as it had been in the past.
