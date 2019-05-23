Betty Yvonne Stone Weatherly, 71, Athens, of the South Jackson Community, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Mrs. Weatherly was born in Sayre, Pa., a daughter to Doris Elaine Inman Stone, Athens, and the late Raymond Myron Stone. Mrs. Weatherly was a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Choir. Mrs. Weatherly earned her Masters Degree in education from the University of Georgia and was a school teacher for 47 years at the Athens Christian School. In addition to her father, Mrs. Weatherly was preceded in death by her brother, Lester Raymond Stone; brother-in-law, Walter Reginald Norris; and niece, Regina Norris.
Survivors including her mother, are her husband, Bill Weatherly, Athens; sisters, Kathy Jean Miller, Syracuse, N.Y., and Linda Rae Weller and her husband Steve, Carthage, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Frances Weatherly Norris, Winder; nieces and nephews, Faith Dunlap, David Miller and his wife, Jamie, Scott Weller and his wife Wendy, Lisa Weller, Susan Dyer and her husband Thomas, Kathy Marquis and her husband Steven; and several great-nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Monday, May 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Crooked Creek Baptist Church with the Revs. Brenson Jennings and Tom Miles officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 27, 2019, from 12 until 2p.m. in the Crooked Creek Baptist Church, prior to the service.
The burial will follow on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Barrow Memorial Park in Winder.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Betty Yvonne Stone Weatherly 5-22-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry