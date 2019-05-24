Denise Maxwell Mattox (5-22-2019)

Denise Maxwell Mattox, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the age of 63.
Born in Athens, she was a daughter of the late Vernon Walter Maxwell and Retha Coile Maxwell. Denise was strong in her faith as a Christian and she enjoyed praying for others. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Denise also enjoyed flowers and gardening, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Vernon Maxwell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Margaret Mattox; and her grandmothers, Frances Maxwell and Estelle Coile.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Tony Mattox; three sons, Brent Mattox (Rachel), Chris Mattox (Melissa) and Ryan Mattox (Chelsea Law); one sister, Diane Maxwell England; and five grandchildren, Hayden, Bryce, Ty, Lydia and Bailey.
A celebration of Denise’s life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Colbert City Cemetery. Pallbearers are: Hayden, Ty, Dustin, Nick, John and Lee Mattox and honorary pallbearer, Bryce Mattox.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 25, 2019, prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Flowers are accepted.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
