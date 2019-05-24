Bridges: Media guides give insight into players and program

One of my favorite early indicators that a new football season is just around the corner has always been media guides.
Professional football teams have them but I guess I always enjoyed the college ones more. The media guides, often thicker and wider than a thick book, were initially ways to keep media informed of information on the team it covered. Programs records, stats and records were contained within on page after page.
Eventually fans began to enjoy them as well and colleges and universities would often send them to high dollar boosters and season ticket holders. In recent years, some schools have gone away from their printed guides (which admittedly were expensive to print) and moved to the all-online version.
Some vintage media guides from historically successful programs garner high-dollar amounts on EBAY. I even have a few vintage USFL media guides.
Not surprisingly, I miss the print editions. Once I went into the newspaper business full-time, I had access to practically any media guide I wanted (in any sport). However, it was football which held my interest. From reading about the coaching staffs to the players to the school itself, media guides were an item which literally took up several cabinets in the office where I was working.
When I moved outside of the newspaper business full-time, I didn’t have the space to take the media guides with me so I spent several days deciding on which ones to keep.
Another favorite section of the guides would be the biographical information on players. Often it went beyond listing their hometown and high school accomplishments. They often gave us a look into the personal lives of the players. While I was never listed in any type of media guide for being an athlete (my name and contact information have been in the printed directory of the Football Writers Association of America), if it had perhaps it would read something like this.
Name: Chris Bridges
Age: 47
Hometown: Monticello, Ga.
The first college football game you attended was: Oct. 13, 1979, LSU at Georgia with my father.
Favorite color: Green
Favorite season: All are fine except winter
Hobbies: Watching sports, horror movies, following political campaigns, spending time with family and friends, my cats, working in my yard and visiting state parks.
Siblings: One younger brother named Jon
Year you graduated from high school: 1989
Year you graduated college: 1993
What you studied in college: Journalism and history
Places you have lived other than your hometown: Georgia cities of Tifton, Carrollton, Madison, Oxford and Winder
Favorite football coach growing up: LaVell Edwards of BYU and his pass-first offensive scheme
Favorite section of the newspaper: Sports
Your prediction for college football national champion in 2019: Alabama
Favorite offensive schemes to watch: I like a variety from the wide-open run-and-shoot to the Triple Option.
Favorite professional athlete: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots
Favorite sports-related movie: “Rudy,” “Major League” and “The Bad News Bears”
Favorite football broadcasting team growing up: Pat Summerall and John Madden.
Honorable mention goes to Keith Jackson and Frank Broyles and the Monday Night Football crew of Howard Cosell, Don Meredith and Frank Gifford.
Favorite thing about sports: They can teach life lessons through hard work, team work and unselfishness.
Some colleges still do have a printed version of their football media guides.
In an online age, it’s nice to see some traditions remain from yesteryear.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes comments about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: Media guides give insight into players and program
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry