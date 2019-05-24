Rex Hamlin Alley (5-23-2019)

Rex Hamlin Alley, 52, passed away on May 23, 2019.
A native of Clarke County, Mr. Alley was the son of the late Tilden Hamlin Alley.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Margaret Almeida officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.
Survivors include his mother, Joan (Gordon) Beckham; step brother, Gordon (Sully) Beckham; sister, Kim (Brian) Hill; nieces and nephews, Ben Hill, Matthew Hill, Gordon (Brittany) Beckham, Grace Beckham, Gwen and Laddie Sanford.
Rex was loved by many especially by Denise and Jennifer and their children.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
