Memorial Day program to be held Monday

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Saturday, May 25. 2019
The American Legion Post 215 and American Legion Auxiliary will sponsor a Memorial Day program on Monday, May 2, at 10 a.m. in Veterans Park in downtown Homer.
The guest speaker will be Mike Buffington co-owner and co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers, Inc., which publishes the Banks County News, as well as four other weekly newspapers in Northeast Georgia.
Those attending are asked to bring their lawn chairs.
“Come help us remember those who served and are no longer with us,” leaders state.
